PERSON RESCUED Heroic Lifeboat Crew Rescue Person from Icy Humber Waters

  • Updated: 14:29
  • , 22 January 2026

A daring rescue by Humber Rescue saved a person stranded in the freezing River Humber on Wednesday afternoon. The brave crew battled fierce tides and tough conditions to bring the individual to safety.

Call for Help in Rough Tides

At around 3:25pm on 21 January, Humber Rescue was alerted to a person in trouble in the water near the River Humber. Despite normally a quick journey, the raging tides forced the crew to take a longer, more challenging route. The trip took twice as long to reach the casualty.

Helicopter Support and Lifeline Struggle

The Coastguard’s search and rescue chopper, ‘Rescue 912,’ assisted but was unable to winch the person out due to their tricky position. The individual clung to a lifeline but could not be easily pulled ashore.

Successful Multi-Agency Effort

Humber Rescue arrived and helped the person onboard. Paramedics treated them on shore. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries, just cold and wet.

“This was a fast-paced, multi-agency incident with a successful outcome, made possible through effective joint working between all emergency services,” the charity said.

Thanks to Humber Rescue and the Coastguard, this dramatic water rescue ended well despite harsh river conditions.

