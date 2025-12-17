Watch Live

Hertfordshire Firefighters Get Body Cameras Amid Surge in Abuse

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is cracking down on rising abuse towards its crews with a new trial of body-worn cameras. The move comes after an alarming 83% jump in violent incidents against firefighters and support staff in just one year.

Violence Against Firefighters Soars

Between April 2024 and March 2025, the service recorded 22 reported attacks, including verbal and physical abuse. That figure nearly doubles the 12 incidents logged the previous year.

Body Cameras Roll Out Across Hertfordshire

Starting now, body cams will be worn by crews at Hemel Hempstead and Stevenage fire stations, plus prevention officers and the business fire safety team countywide. Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue plans to equip every fire station with the devices by early 2026.

The cameras aren’t just for show. They’ll act as a powerful deterrent, help with post-incident reviews, provide crucial evidence for investigations, capture decision-making during emergencies, and boost training and development.

“The safety and well-being of our firefighters and support staff is our highest priority. The introduction of body-worn cameras is a positive step to protect them from harassment and abuse, which is sadly on the rise and completely unacceptable.

“Stop and think. The people you are abusing today could be the ones pulling you from your burning home tomorrow. This equipment will help us improve safety, strengthen operational response and support investigations, ensuring we continue to deliver the best possible service to our communities.”

Alex Woodman, Chief Fire Officer, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Following National Advice and Hard Lessons

This bold move follows recommendations from the National Fire Chiefs Council amid a nationwide surge in abuse targeting fire crews. It also takes cues from the Manchester Arena Inquiry, which stressed the need for vital footage to help investigations and understand decision-making during critical incidents.

 

