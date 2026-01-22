Watch Live

EMERGENCY DIVERSION HGV Clips Low Bridge and Overturns in Keighley

  • Updated: 14:42
  • , 22 January 2026

A heavy goods vehicle flipped on its side this morning after clipping a low bridge on Park Lane, Keighley. Fire crews rushed to the scene following the dramatic crash.

Road Closed, Diversions in Place

The overturned lorry left Park Lane blocked in both directions. Drivers faced delays as police set up diversions to manage traffic around the incident.

Emergency Services Respond

  • Fire crews and police attended promptly.
  • Recovery teams worked to clear the overturned HGV.

Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported so far.

