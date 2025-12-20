Watch Live

HGV Driver Falls Ill on A20 Near Dover – Major Delays Expected near Capel Le Ferne 

  • Updated: 13:33
  • , 20 December 2025
HGV Driver Falls Ill on A20 Near Dover – Major Delays Expected near Capel Le Ferne 

 

Emergency Services Rush to Scene

An HGV driver has taken ill at the side of the road on the A20 coastbound in Kent. Police and paramedics are currently treating the man, causing chaos for drivers heading towards the Port of Dover.

Lane Closure and Traffic Chaos

National Highways has shut the lane usually reserved for lorries heading to Dover’s port. All traffic is at a standstill, with no access to the port from the A20 currently possible. Recovery teams will need to clear the lorry once the driver’s condition is stabilised, adding to the delays.

Where and What You Need to Know

  • A20 eastbound between Roundhill Tunnel (Hawkinge / Alkham) and Dover (Western Heights roundabout)
  • One lane closed – the left lane is strictly for HGVs heading to the port
  • All other traffic must use the right lane
  • Queueing traffic and reports of an accident in the area further slow down the route

Kent Police have been contacted for an official statement as the situation develops. Motorists are urged to expect significant delays and consider alternative routes where possible.

Recommended for you

Elderly Man Vanishes in Folkestone – Police Launch Search
URGENT APPEAL Elderly Man Vanishes in Folkestone – Police Launch Search
Deal Suspect Busted for Dozens of Vehicle Break-Ins
BUSTED Deal Suspect Busted for Dozens of Vehicle Break-Ins
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
DRUGS HAUL Two Men Busted in Sheerness Drug Haul
YouTuber Curtis Arnold Claims ‘Stitch-Up’ After Major Exposé and Subscriber Loss
GYMMY SAVILE YouTuber Curtis Arnold Claims ‘Stitch-Up’ After Major Exposé and Subscriber Loss

Must READ

LONG DELAYS Christmas Chaos Hits Dover as IT Meltdown Sparks Massive Queues
Child Abuser Jailed After Survivor Waives Anonymity
JUSTICE SERVED Child Abuser Jailed After Survivor Waives Anonymity
West Midlands Police Sergeant Charged with Rape and Coercive Control
RIDER KILLED Motorcyclist Killed in Horror Crash with Road Sweeper in Hertsmere
New Driver Miraculously Walks Away Unscathed in Staffordshire Crash
WALKED AWAY New Driver Miraculously Walks Away Unscathed in Staffordshire Crash
Anthony Joshua Floors Jake Paul with Crushing KO
BROKEN JAW Anthony Joshua Floors Jake Paul with Crushing KO
Germany Cracks Down on Migrant Smugglers Targeting the UK
LOOP HOLE Germany Cracks Down on Migrant Smugglers Targeting the UK
Two children praised for bravery after predator sentenced
FORMER POSTMAN Two children praised for bravery after predator sentenced
3 Cops Hurt in New York Domestic Violence Call, Suspect Dead
3 Cops Hurt in New York Domestic Violence Call, Suspect Dead
Man Charged Over Dawn Armed Robbery in Bletchley
DAWN ROBBERY Man Charged Over Dawn Armed Robbery in Bletchley
Inmate Gets Extra 12 Years for Brutal Prison Officer Stabbing at Garth Prison
OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Inmate Gets Extra 12 Years for Brutal Prison Officer Stabbing at Garth Prison

More For You

Police Lasso Wild Goat Billy After Rampage Through Wiltshire Village
RAMPAGE Police Lasso Wild Goat Billy After Rampage Through Wiltshire Village
Nine E-Scooters and E-Bikes Seized in Gravesend Crackdown
CRACKDOWN Nine E-Scooters and E-Bikes Seized in Gravesend Crackdown
Police Launch Hunt for Trio in Didcot Tobacco Store Robberies
TRIO MANHUNT Police Launch Hunt for Trio in Didcot Tobacco Store Robberies
Social Media Star ‘Dawson Twofour’ Banned from Uploading Videos Without Police Nod
BANNED Social Media Star ‘Dawson Twofour’ Banned from Uploading Videos Without Police Nod

More From UK News in Pictures

Woman Jailed for Filming Brutal Attack on Ex and Assaulting Friend
SHARED ONLINE Woman Jailed for Filming Brutal Attack on Ex and Assaulting Friend
Knife-Wielding Thief Jailed for Robbing Elderly Man on Train
SWIFT ACTION Knife-Wielding Thief Jailed for Robbing Elderly Man on Train
London Gang Locked Up After Brutal Nottingham Laptop Robbery
STREET ROBBERY London Gang Locked Up After Brutal Nottingham Laptop Robbery
What On Earth? Britain’s Bizarre £2 ‘Lost Parcel’ Mystery
BROKEN BRITAIN What On Earth? Britain’s Bizarre £2 ‘Lost Parcel’ Mystery
TIKTOK LOSS Disgraced Curtis Arnold Cashes In on Nicola Bulley Horror with Shocking Videos
SHUTDOWN Dartford Flat Shut Down Over Drug and Violence Fears
Brother Brutally Murdered in Home – Killer Gets Life
GRUESOME ATTACK Brother Brutally Murdered in Home – Killer Gets Life
MANHUNT CONTINUES £20k Reward in Hunt for Tottenham Murder Gang After Young Dad Fatally Shot
Driver Who Killed Man in London’s West End During Drunken Rampage Found Guilty of Murder
JUSTICE SERVED Driver Who Killed Man in London’s West End During Drunken Rampage Found Guilty of Murder
Cousin Jailed for Axe Murder of Beloved Bexhill Woman
CHILLING ATTACK Cousin Jailed for Axe Murder of Beloved Bexhill Woman
Ex-University of Sussex Student Jailed for Horrific Sexual Crimes
HORRIFIC SEX ATTACK Ex-University of Sussex Student Jailed for Horrific Sexual Crimes
Chaos on M25: Two Incidents Between Junctions 14 and 16
ROAD TO NOWHERE Chaos on M25: Two Incidents Between Junctions 14 and 16
£2.9m Seized from Tate Brothers to Fund Fight Against Violence on Women
REINVESTED £2.9m Seized from Tate Brothers to Fund Fight Against Violence on Women
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
RAPID RESPONCE Car Blaze Sparks Chaos on A289 in Rochester
Two Women Named as Victims in Fatal A46 Crash Near Leicester
HORROR SMASH Two Women Named as Victims in Fatal A46 Crash Near Leicester
PICTURED Tragic Pub Alley Murder: 23-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death, 15-Year-Old Charged

More From UKNIP

Round-Up of Cases from Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
SPAT AT Small-Boat Migrant Living in Taxpayer-Funded 4-Star Heathrow Hotel Avoids Jail for Punching and Spitting at Police Officer
Police Launch Probe After Pro-Palestine Activists Vandalise David Lammy’s Labour Office
PROBE LAUNCHED Police Launch Probe After Pro-Palestine Activists Vandalise David Lammy’s Labour Office
Fire Stations Targeted in Lincolnshire Heist: Life-Saving Gear Stolen
STOLEN TO ORDER Fire Stations Targeted in Lincolnshire Heist: Life-Saving Gear Stolen
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
COPS CHARGED Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges