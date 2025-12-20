HGV Driver Falls Ill on A20 Near Dover – Major Delays Expected near Capel Le Ferne 

Emergency Services Rush to Scene

An HGV driver has taken ill at the side of the road on the A20 coastbound in Kent. Police and paramedics are currently treating the man, causing chaos for drivers heading towards the Port of Dover.

Lane Closure and Traffic Chaos

National Highways has shut the lane usually reserved for lorries heading to Dover’s port. All traffic is at a standstill, with no access to the port from the A20 currently possible. Recovery teams will need to clear the lorry once the driver’s condition is stabilised, adding to the delays.

Where and What You Need to Know

A20 eastbound between Roundhill Tunnel (Hawkinge / Alkham) and Dover (Western Heights roundabout)

One lane closed – the left lane is strictly for HGVs heading to the port

All other traffic must use the right lane

Queueing traffic and reports of an accident in the area further slow down the route

Kent Police have been contacted for an official statement as the situation develops. Motorists are urged to expect significant delays and consider alternative routes where possible.