LOCKED UP FOR A DECADE HGV Driver Jailed for 10 Years After Fatal M62 Crash Kills Two Pilots

  • Updated: 19:51
  • , 13 January 2026
An HGV driver has been locked up for a decade after a devastating crash on the M62 claimed the lives of two young pilots. Despite multiple motorway warnings, Anthony Burns, 63, slammed into a stationary taxi, killing Matthew Greenhalgh, 28, and Jamie Fernandes, 24, instantly. The taxi driver was left seriously injured.

Crash Details: Warnings Ignored on Busy Motorway

 

 

The tragedy unfolded at 5.30am on 11 July 2024 between junctions 8 and 7 on the westbound M62, near Liverpool. Emergency services had set up a roadblock due to a prior collision on the opposite carriageway. Traffic was at a standstill with clear warnings visible to drivers.

  • At least four illuminated amber gantry signs flashed warnings of queues ahead.
  • Advisory speeds dropped from 50mph to 40mph.
  • Lane arrows directed traffic to merge left safely.

Anthony Burns was driving an HGV behind a silver Toyota Auris taxi carrying the two pilots home after shifts. The taxi had stopped in the traffic, but Burns failed to brake in time and crashed into it, pushing the vehicle into a lorry ahead.

Judge Sends Message: “Tragic, Avoidable Crash”

Burns pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury. He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Sergeant Russ Sime condemned the crash as “tragic and avoidable,” stressing the importance of obeying motorway warning signs to prevent such disasters.

Heartbreaking Tributes to Lost Pilots

The families of Matthew Greenhalgh and Jamie Fernandes paid moving tributes:

Matt’s family: “Matt had a real passion for life and achieved so much in a short time, including his recent promotion to Captain with Ryanair. He loved flying, sport and travel, and had married his wife Hannah just three months before his death. He was a loving husband, son and brother who will be forever missed.”

Jamie’s family: “Jamie was living his dream of becoming a pilot and made the most of every moment. He was kind, fun-loving and deeply valued by his friends, family and colleagues. Our beloved son will always be the light of our lives.”

