HGV Driver Jailed for Smuggling Wanted Criminal Out of UK

A lorry driver has been sentenced to three years in prison after he was caught attempting to smuggle a wanted criminal out of the UK. Mohammed Alievski, a 28-year-old Macedonian national, was arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) in Ashford, Kent. The arrest was part of an intelligence-led operation on August 5 of this year.

Upon searching the back of Alievski’s lorry, authorities discovered a 22-year-old Albanian man who was wanted for breaching a court order following a conviction for drug offences. Both Alievski and the wanted individual were taken into custody.

Alievski later admitted to participating in the activities of a people smuggling organised crime group. As a result, on November 10th, a judge at Canterbury Crown Court sentenced him to three years behind bars.

The NCA’s senior investigating officer, Andrew MacGill, highlighted the severity of Alievski’s actions. “This man was willing to smuggle a wanted criminal out of the country for money,” he said. MacGill emphasised the important role that corrupt lorry drivers play in facilitating the activities of organised criminal groups involved in people smuggling. He added that the NCA is dedicated to disrupting and dismantling these networks.

It is well-known that organised criminals often target individuals in the haulage industry to assist them in their illegal activities, offering financial compensation in return. In light of this, the NCA is urging anyone working in the sector who is approached or possesses information to contact the police on 101 or reach out to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously.