Urgent Appeal Issued for Missing Woman from Gillingham

Owner of Historic Gennings Park worth £20 Million Pounds Engulfed in Flames esacpes with his dog phone in his pants

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
Firefighters extinguishing blaze at historic UK building.

A devastating fire has erupted at Gennings Park, a historic Grade II listed house located near Hunton, Kent, engulfing the first floor and roof space of the three-storey property. Sixteen fire engines, along with a height vehicle, are currently on the scene, battling the blaze.

Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, are tirelessly fighting the fire using main jets amidst difficult conditions. Despite the challenges, they have been working diligently to salvage belongings from the property. The technical rescue team is also in attendance due to the partial collapse of the building.

Aerial view of building fire with firefighting efforts.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injuries resulting from the fire. However, the cause of the blaze remains unknown at this time and is under investigation.

Aerial view of fire-damaged manor with emergency response.

Gennings Park, sometimes referred to as Gennings House or Gennings Court, holds a rich historical significance.

Built between 1727 and 1745, the property has been associated with notable figures throughout history. Occupants have included Sir Walter Roberts, 6th Bt, and his daughter Jane Roberts, who married George Beauclerk, 3rd Duke of St Albans. Later, it was inhabited by the Liberal politician Henry Campbell-Bannerman and his family.

Over the years, Gennings Park has seen various occupants, including Conservative MP Sir Frederick Seager Hunt, 1st Bt, and his wife. The property has changed hands multiple times, with its grandeur and elegance attracting attention from both residents and investors alike.

Firefighters tackling blaze at historic building.

As firefighters continue their efforts to contain the blaze, the community remains on edge, hoping for a swift resolution to the situation. Updates on the fire at Gennings Park will be provided as more information becomes available.

