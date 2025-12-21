Historic Worth Churchyard Hit by Grave Theft Spree

St Nicholas Church in Worth, a Grade I listed gem with graves dating back over 200 years, has been rocked by a string of thefts. Thieves have targeted precious monuments and personal graves, leaving the local community and church officials stunned and distressed.

Priceless Memorials Stolen from Ancient Churchyard

The stolen items aren’t just any old bits of stone—they’re historic memorials with huge cultural value. Police say the thefts are particularly heartbreaking given the age and significance of the damaged monuments.

Police Launch Hunt; Warn Public to Stay Alert

Local cops have ramped up patrols around the churchyard, teaming up with church staff to catch the crooks. Visitors are urged to keep their eyes peeled for anyone acting suspiciously.

Thieves may wear high-visibility jackets

Police want descriptions of suspects or vehicles spotted nearby

“These thefts are a terrible blow to a priceless piece of our heritage,” said a police spokesperson.

If you have any info, call 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.