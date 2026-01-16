Watch Live

BIRTHDAY TERROR Hitman disguised as Deliveroo rider jailed for 38 years after shooting family

  • Updated: 03:30
  • , 17 January 2026
Birthday terror in Ladbroke Grove

A hitman wearing a Deliveroo e-bike rider disguise blasted three people, including an eight-year-old birthday girl, in a terrifying London shooting spree. Jazz Reid, 33, fired 11 shots during the attack on November 24, 2024, hitting the child twice and her father, 34, five times as they sat in a car with family members in Ladbroke Grove, northwest London. Miraculously, both survived the brutal assault.

Precision hits and a chilling disguise

The Old Bailey heard how Reid meticulously planned the shootings, arriving in a hire car before transforming into a Deliveroo rider complete with backpack, takeaway box, and e-bike. Prosecutors described the attacks as “precision” executions, suggesting they were contract killings possibly linked to drug dealer conflicts or financial gain.

Three shootings, one ruthless plan

  • First attack (Oct 9, 2024): Reid fired two shots, seriously wounding 27-year-old Ameile Buncombe in his Notting Hill home.
  • Second attack: Four shots fired at a North London address linked to the same target, with no injuries reported.
  • Final shooting: The birthday girl and her father were shot after their trampoline park celebration, with the father hit in the back, chest, abdomen, and pelvis, and the girl struck in the buttocks and foot.

Judge slams crime, hands down harsh sentence

Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC sentenced Reid to 38 years, with a minimum of two-thirds to be served and an additional five-year licence period. She condemned the attack’s devastating impact on the family. “No sentence I pass will remediate their suffering,” she said.

Reid’s chilling disguise and cold-blooded acts have sent shockwaves through the community. The motive remains unclear, but the judge warned Reid may have acted on behalf of others, possibly linked to drug dealing or other financial motives.

