Hobbycraft Recalls Kids’ Craft Set Over Asbestos Scare

Heads up, parents! Hobbycraft has urgently recalled its Giant Box of Craft after traces of deadly asbestos were found in the sand vials included in the set. The product code is 6686021000.

Asbestos Found in Children’s Craft Sand

The dangerous substance was detected during routine testing. Hobbycraft warned the product could pose serious health risks because asbestos fibres may be present in the sand. Asbestos is banned across the UK due to its link to life-threatening lung diseases, even from tiny exposures.

While health effects usually take years to develop after long-term exposure, Hobbycraft is taking no chances. The recall follows the General Product Safety Regulations 2005 to protect customers, especially children.

What to Do If You Have the Craft Set

Stop using the product immediately.

If the sand is still sealed, place the vials inside a heavy-duty plastic bag, double-tape it shut, label clearly, and keep it away from kids.

If some sand has been used, carefully wipe down affected surfaces with a wet cloth while wearing gloves and a mask to avoid stirring dust.

Double-bag and securely dispose of the sand, gloves, masks, and cloths.

Keep children and others away until the area is fully cleaned.

Get a Refund or More Info

Customers can return the sand vials to any Hobbycraft store for a full refund. Can’t make it to a store? Follow the safety steps above, then contact Hobbycraft for a refund arrangement.

Contact Hobbycraft customer service on 0330 026 1400 with questions or to check if your product is affected.