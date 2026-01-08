Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism

Bench Smashed and Thrown Into Lake

Salford police are hunting vandals who smashed a Holocaust memorial bench and dumped it in Clowes Park lake. The audio box, which played survivor Chaim Ferster’s personal stories, had been ripped out. The attack happened yesterday and is being taken “extremely seriously.”

Community Outraged Over ‘Disgusting’ Antisemitic Attack

The Campaign Against Antisemitism branded the crime a “disgusting act of vandalism.” They slammed the destruction of a memorial that honours Holocaust survivors’ memories. “Instead, they are being destroyed,” they said.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews called the incident “an apparent act of antisemitic hatred” and demanded the culprits face full prosecution. “Such hate must not be shrugged off unchallenged,” the Board warned.

Mayor Pledges Full Restoration and Security Review

Salford City Mayor Paul Dennett vowed the bench will be repaired and returned. He said:

“Working with Mr Chaim Ferster’s family and our local Jewish community, the City Council will restore the Holocaust Memorial Bench to its rightful place as a spot for peace and reflection.”

He added that safety in Clowes Park will be reviewed to prevent such hateful attacks in future. “Hate has no place in our great, diverse city,” declared Dennett.

A Targeted Attack on History and Humanity

The bench commemorated Mr Ferster, a survivor of eight Nazi concentration camps, making the attack especially chilling. The removal of the audio telling his story signals a deliberate attempt to erase Holocaust remembrance.

Locals are appalled that a place linked to Mr Ferster’s daily life – the very spot he walked his dog – was chosen for this hate crime. The attack shows blatant contempt for Holocaust victims and the Jewish community.

Salford’s determination to restore this vital memorial underscores the community’s stand against hate and their commitment to preserving history for future generations.