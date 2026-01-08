Watch Live

OUTRAGE Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism

  • Updated: 21:48
  • , 8 January 2026
Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism

 

Bench Smashed and Thrown Into Lake

Salford police are hunting vandals who smashed a Holocaust memorial bench and dumped it in Clowes Park lake. The audio box, which played survivor Chaim Ferster’s personal stories, had been ripped out. The attack happened yesterday and is being taken “extremely seriously.”

Community Outraged Over ‘Disgusting’ Antisemitic Attack

The Campaign Against Antisemitism branded the crime a “disgusting act of vandalism.” They slammed the destruction of a memorial that honours Holocaust survivors’ memories. “Instead, they are being destroyed,” they said.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews called the incident “an apparent act of antisemitic hatred” and demanded the culprits face full prosecution. “Such hate must not be shrugged off unchallenged,” the Board warned.

Mayor Pledges Full Restoration and Security Review

Salford City Mayor Paul Dennett vowed the bench will be repaired and returned. He said:

“Working with Mr Chaim Ferster’s family and our local Jewish community, the City Council will restore the Holocaust Memorial Bench to its rightful place as a spot for peace and reflection.”

He added that safety in Clowes Park will be reviewed to prevent such hateful attacks in future. “Hate has no place in our great, diverse city,” declared Dennett.

A Targeted Attack on History and Humanity

The bench commemorated Mr Ferster, a survivor of eight Nazi concentration camps, making the attack especially chilling. The removal of the audio telling his story signals a deliberate attempt to erase Holocaust remembrance.

Locals are appalled that a place linked to Mr Ferster’s daily life – the very spot he walked his dog – was chosen for this hate crime. The attack shows blatant contempt for Holocaust victims and the Jewish community.

Salford’s determination to restore this vital memorial underscores the community’s stand against hate and their commitment to preserving history for future generations.

Recommended for you

Predatory Rapist’s Life Sentence Upheld After Horrific Attack on Schoolgirl
LIFE SENTANCE Predatory Rapist’s Life Sentence Upheld After Horrific Attack on Schoolgirl
Brutal Broadmoor Attack Lands Tate Modern Balconyer in More Trouble
HOSPITAL ATTACK Brutal Broadmoor Attack Lands Tate Modern Balconyer in More Trouble
Community Rallies to Support Jamie and Eden After Rare Cancer Diagnosis
RARE CANCER Community Rallies to Support Jamie and Eden After Rare Cancer Diagnosis
Man, 25, Admits Attempted Murder of Army Officer Outside Barracks
ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man, 25, Admits Attempted Murder of Army Officer Outside Barracks

Must READ

Growth of online slots coverage within Londón and Kent news
Growth of online slots coverage within Londón and Kent news
Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester
SHAMEFUL Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester
Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror
DRUG TURF WAR Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror
Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead
BATTERY FIRE WARNING Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead
Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just "Sleeping" in Freezing Cold
FORTY WINKS Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just “Sleeping” in Freezing Cold
The Afternoon in Birmingham When a Street Art Festival Brought Strangers Together
The Afternoon in Birmingham When a Street Art Festival Brought Strangers Together
Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean
SPECIAL DELIVERY Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean
Family's Heartbreak After Tragic Mix-Up in Rotherham Crash
PAY TRIBUTE Family’s Heartbreak After Tragic Mix-Up in Rotherham Crash
Cyclist Airlifted After Cardiac Arrest in Wiltshire Countryside – UKNIP
SERIOUS INJURIES Man in his 30s seriously injured in horror A303 crash
Finsbury Park Sex Attack: Police Release Suspect Image
TUBE ATTACK Finsbury Park Sex Attack: Police Release Suspect Image

More For You

Missing Man Alert: Devizes Police Desperate to Find James, 34
FIND JAMES Missing Man Alert: Devizes Police Desperate to Find James, 34
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
POLICE STRIKE Canterbury Burglar Caught Red-Handed and Charged in Record Time
A Man From Swindon Has Been Found Guilty Of Raping A Woman In 2016
HORROR SMASH Life-changing crash: 89-year-old admits careless driving after smashing into two kids at pedestrian crossing in Swindon
Community Mourns Tragic Death of Jorden Newin as Fundraiser Launched to Support His Family
LIT UP THE ROOM Community Mourns Tragic Death of Jorden Newin as Fundraiser Launched to Support His Family

More From UK News in Pictures

Judge Greenlights Adoption of Abandoned East London Baby
FROZEN Judge Greenlights Adoption of Abandoned East London Baby
Child Rescued from Hornchurch Country Park Riverbank
PULLED FROM THE WATER Child Rescued from Hornchurch Country Park Riverbank
Two 16-Year-Old Girls Arrested After Double Stabbing in Erith
LOCKED UP Teen Sentenced After Shocking Nursery Attack
Border Force Busts Major Wildlife Smugglers, Snags 250+ Endangered Creatures
CRACK DOWN Border Force Busts Major Wildlife Smugglers, Snags 250+ Endangered Creatures
Three-Vehicle Smash Clogs A2 Watling Street Eastbound
LONG DELAYS Three-Vehicle Smash Clogs A2 Watling Street Eastbound
Manhunt Launched After Convicted Killer Vanishes from Open Prison
NATIONWIDE MANHUNT Manhunt Launched After Convicted Killer Vanishes from Open Prison
Rachel Reeves Torn Apart Over £26bn Tax Hike U-Turn
COOKING THE BOOKS Chancellor Rachel Reeves to Rescue Pubs Drowning in Sky-High Bills
Storm Goretti: Met Office Hits Red Alert for Cornwall with 'Danger to Life' Winds
RED WEATHER WARNING Storm Goretti: Met Office Hits Red Alert for Cornwall with ‘Danger to Life’ Winds
How To Make Long Flights Feel Easier
How To Make Long Flights Feel Easier
Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham
STEALING FROM THE DEAD Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham
Girl Fatally Injured in Tooting Bec Road Crash

BREAKING

DRIVER ARRESTED Girl Fatally Injured in Tooting Bec Road Crash
Storm Goretti Set to Slam Kent with Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain
DANGER TO LIFE Storm Goretti Set to Slam Kent with Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain
FIRE ALERT Heathrow Terminal 5 Station Evacuated After Fire Alarm Sparks Chaos
Serious Crash Shuts A303 in Wiltshire Both Ways
SERIOUS COLLISION Serious Crash Shuts A303 in Wiltshire Both Ways
Gritters Roll Out Overnight as Freezing Temps Hit the Roads
GALES ON THE WAY Gritters Roll Out Overnight as Freezing Temps Hit the Roads
Man Busted for New Year’s Day Break-In at Rochester Restaurant
CAUGHT BY CAMERA Man Busted for New Year’s Day Break-In at Rochester Restaurant

More From UKNIP

Woman Pushes Buggy Into Path of Lorry in Shocking Lincolnshire Incident
POLICE PROBE Woman Pushes Buggy Into Path of Lorry in Shocking Lincolnshire Incident
Three Schoolkids Hospitalised After Falling From Double-Decker Bus in Manchester
DOUBLE DECKER SCARE Three Schoolkids Hospitalised After Falling From Double-Decker Bus in Manchester
Swindon Murder Trial Kicks Off at Bristol Crown Court
CHILLING ATTACK Swindon Murder Trial Kicks Off at Bristol Crown Court
Sidcup Man Charged Over Explosion That Damaged ULEZ Camera to face trial
FIT TO STAND TRIAL Sidcup Man Charged Over Explosive Device That Damaged Camera
error: Content is protected !!