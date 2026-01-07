Watch Live

PORT LOCKDOWN Holyhead Ferry Port Shuts After Another Docking Disaster

  Updated: 17:49
  7 January 2026
Holyhead Ferry Port Shuts After Another Docking Disaster

The UK’s second busiest ferry port has ground to a halt after a berthing mishap. Holyhead, a vital link between Wales and Ireland, faced its second closure in just a year.

Ferry Chaos at Holyhead

The trouble struck on Wednesday morning as Stena Line’s ferry, Stena Estrid, arrived from Dublin. The ship hit a concrete platform while docking, forcing a full port shutdown. All passengers and freight operators disembarked safely, Stena confirmed.

Irish Ferries told passengers they expect the issue to be cleared by the afternoon, aiming to resume sailings from 5.30pm

Ongoing Port Woes After 2024 Crash

Holyhead’s Terminal 3 and Terminal 5 have both faced recent troubles. Terminal 5 was closed after a similar incident in December 2024, with repair work delayed by bad weather. Since then, Stena Line and Irish Ferries have shared Terminal 3.

Now, with Terminal 3 out of action, no vessels can dock—bringing traffic to a standstill at the bustling port.

Local Leaders Demand Answers

Wales’ Transport Secretary, Ken Skates, has spoken with Stena Line for reassurances about port safety and service reliability.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth slammed the repeated closures as “worrying,” calling for urgent government and company action. He warned of mounting frustration among passengers, hauliers, and local businesses.

“Passengers, hauliers, and local businesses in Holyhead will rightfully be concerned and frustrated,” said ap Iorwerth. “I’ll be contacting both Stena Line and Welsh Government as a matter of urgency.”

Big Impact on Road Haulage and Travel

Eugene Drennan from the Irish Road Haulage Association revealed the ferry hit a concrete platform and said, “The knock-on effect of the port closure is huge.”

Holyhead handles over 400,000 lorries and cars each year and stands as Wales’ busiest international transport hub, beating Cardiff’s airport passenger numbers twofold.

With the crossing from Holyhead to Dublin taking just over three hours, it’s the quickest UK-Ireland sea route — making the port’s shutdown a major headache for travellers and freight alike.

The port was last closed in December 2024 after a previous docking accident ahead of Storm Darragh, with full operations only resuming in July 2025.

Travel Tips Amid Disruption

The Road Haulage Association urges everyone to monitor updates closely and adjust travel plans accordingly while repair work is carried out.

Both Stena Line and Irish Ferries have apologised for the disruption and promised to keep customers informed as investigations continue.

