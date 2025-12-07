Nearly 170 dangerous foreign nationals tied to terrorism or extremism cannot be deported from the UK thanks to human rights protections, the Home Office has disclosed. More than half face strict restrictions like electronic tagging and curfews but remain free on UK soil.

This shocking revelation appears in a Home Office Equality Impact Assessment linked to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill — exposing a major failure in deportation efforts.

Home Office Slams ‘Loopholes’ and Pledges Tough New Rules

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced bold reforms to slam the door on failed asylum seekers and criminals who exploit human rights laws to stay. Judges will now be told to prioritise public safety over family life rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

A new “one shot” appeal system will speed up deportation decisions.

Late or weak claims will face swift rejection after just one interview.

Terrorism suspects will be banned from settling permanently in Britain.

Curfews and electronic tagging will increase for those on limited leave.

Border Security Minister Alex Norris blasted previous rules that allowed terrorists to stay. “It is disgraceful terrorists have been able to stay in the UK under previous rules,” he said.

Strong Words From Farage and Jenrick: Scrap Human Rights Treaties Now!

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage slammed the government’s refusal to quit the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). “If this government had the backbone, none of this would be happening,” he fumed, blaming human rights laws for letting terrorists roam free.

Farage accused ministers of being “filled with woke human rights lawyers” who care more about Strasbourg courts than British safety. His party pushes for the UK to dump the ECHR, Refugee Convention, and UN anti-torture treaties.

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick echoed Farage, calling Britain’s borders a “national security emergency.” He demands leaving the ECHR to deport all terror-linked foreigners. Jenrick slammed the government as “clueless” on fixing the crisis, signalling a shift towards harder Conservative policies.

Caught Between Security and Human Rights: The UK’s Tough Dilemma

The government’s reforms try to tip the balance toward public safety, instructing judges to weigh risks over family life rights. But courts remain bound by international treaties protecting against torture and arbitrary detention—meaning some suspects can’t be removed.

Currently, 170 suspects are tagged, monitored, and restricted — but critics say this half-measure risks Britain’s safety. Tagged suspects can still move within areas, curfews don’t cover all hours, and online checks have limits.

The crackdown faces opposition from human rights defenders who warn Britain’s moral authority could suffer if protections are watered down.

Still, with terror-linked foreigners living under close watch yet refusing to leave, the UK government faces a ticking time bomb on border security.