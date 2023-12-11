Home Office Allocates £700m for Migrant Management Until 2030 Amid New Rwanda Treaty

The Home Office has earmarked at least £700 million to manage the arrival of migrants on small boats until 2030, as revealed in recent commercial plans published online. This allocation comes as Home Secretary James Cleverly signed a new treaty with Rwanda, aimed at curbing the influx of small boats carrying migrants.

The projections, published last week, suggest that Channel crossings could continue up to 2034. Under these plans, commercial partners will operate extensive services at “permanent” facilities in Kent, including managing two large centres until at least 2030, with a potential extension to 2034.

The Home Office, while refraining from commenting on ongoing procurement projects, has disclosed its intentions through information available on the government’s contracts website. This move indicates that officials are preparing for the continued arrival of small boats.

The new treaty with Rwanda, signed a day before the launch of this invitation to businesses, aims to restart a policy to relocate some cross-Channel migrants to Rwanda. This policy, however, has been met with legal challenges and criticism.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asserts that the new Rwanda treaty and accompanying legislation will effectively halt the arrival of small boats in the UK. Nonetheless, former immigration minister Robert Jenrick has expressed doubts about the plan’s efficacy, describing it as “weak” and unlikely to work.

The facilities covered in the contract include the UK Border Force’s rescue and arrivals base in Dover docks (Western Jet Foil) and the Manston centre, designed to accommodate up to 1,600 migrants. The Home Office is transforming the Manston site to establish permanent, purpose-built facilities as part of the Manston Transformation Programme.

The contract outlines the provision of “wrap-around” services, such as catering, security, and medical support, at both locations. The initial six-year contract is estimated to cost £700 million, with a possible extension leading to higher expenditure.

Yvette Cooper, the Shadow Home Secretary, criticised the government’s approach, suggesting the funds would be better utilized in combating criminal smuggling gangs rather than supporting the controversial Rwanda scheme.

The new policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has been contentious, with questions raised about its effectiveness and cost. The Home Office’s latest financial commitment reflects the government’s anticipation of ongoing challenges in managing migrant arrivals and their processing.