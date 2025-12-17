National Security Nightmare Exposed

It sounds unreal — but it’s no typo. Independent MP Rupert Lowe has ripped open a shocking Home Office blunder. Over 53,000 illegal migrants are missing. And only 65 officers are hunting them. Yes, just 65!

That means each officer is responsible for tracking down around 820 missing migrants. What chance do they have when stretched this thin?

Border Chaos: Criminals on the Loose

Among those gone missing are 736 foreign national offenders — people with criminal records who have vanished without a trace. Yet the entire team chasing them is smaller than your average supermarket staff.

These explosive figures only came to light thanks to Lowe’s relentless campaigning, forcing the Home Office to spill the details.

“We know there are 53,298 missing illegal migrants, 736 missing foreign criminals. How many Home Office staff are involved in their capture? 65. Just 65. Pathetic,” Lowe blasted on X.

Calls for a Massive Enforcement Boost

Lowe is demanding the team be ramped up to a staggering 6,500 officers — a 100-fold increase. He warns current staffing levels spark a national security emergency.

The scandal intensified during a fiery Home Office committee where Lowe grilled Dame Antonia Romeo — the Home Office’s Permanent Secretary and “Gender Champion” — over the missing migrants.

Romeo stumbled on answers, citing unpublished reports and dodging key questions.

“I have undeniable proof ministers lied about the existence of this information,” Lowe declared. “The Home Office wants this buried… We must not let that happen.”

What the Public Demands

53,000+ missing illegal migrants still unaccounted for

Only 65 Home Office staff assigned to track them

Each officer responsible for hundreds of missing people

Urgent call for a 6,500-strong enforcement team

Ministers accused of covering up the crisis

This is a national scandal brewing right under our noses. The Home Office must act — and fast — before the migrant crisis spirals completely out of control.