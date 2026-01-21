Watch Live

STILL ON THE CARDS Home Office Sparks Fury with Crowborough Army Camp Asylum Plan

  • Updated: 02:14
  • , 22 January 2026

The Home Office has thrown a grenade into Crowborough, East Sussex, by announcing plans to use the Army Camp as a temporary asylum seeker site. The move has ignited outrage and a possible legal showdown with the local council.

Local Council Threatens Legal Action

Wealden District Council leader, Cllr James Partridge, revealed in a video on 21 January that the council was informed directly by Home Office Minister Alex Norris. The site could open “in the next few days.”

But Cllr Partridge didn’t hold back, saying the council has engaged lawyers to challenge the Government’s decision. He stated:

“While the council respects the Government’s responsibilities, we are concerned about the impact on the local community and are reviewing all options, including potential legal action.”

Community Rebellion: Protests and Planning Issues

The Government first flagged the Crowborough camp plan back in October 2025 as part of a scheme to scrap asylum hotels nationwide. The local council slammed the proposal, voting unanimously against the camp conversion in November 2025.

Residents have made their voices heard, staging huge protests with thousands hitting the streets. The council points to unanswered questions on planning permission, environmental concerns, and lack of proper community consultation.

So far, the Home Office has kept tight-lipped on how many asylum seekers will be housed or how long they will stay.

What’s Next for Crowborough?

  • Opening of the camp looms “in the next few days”
  • Local legal battle looks increasingly likely
  • Community groups vow to keep up the fight
  • Questions remain over numbers and duration of stay

With tempers rising and tensions high, Crowborough braces for a showdown over the controversial asylum plans.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-20 at 21.56.17
OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Police Officer Shot with Suspected Catapult on Salisbury Plain
WhatsApp-Image-2026-01-20-at-173609
FLIPPER Car Flips on Busy Brighton Street
Screenshot 2026-01-20 at 23.15.24
CAUGHT OUT Welsh Tory James Evans Axed Over Reform UK Talks
IMG_1568
FLY TIPPING Concrete Chaos Closes A16 Near Louth

Must READ

BARBARIC ABUSE Tewkesbury Woman Jailed for 20 Years of Modern Slavery Abuse
NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Three Cable Thieves Busted in Birmingham City Centre
Two Men Have Been Charged Following A Serious Assault In Ringwood
MIGRANT CRISIS Man Charged Over Sex Assault at Asylum Hotel
DIGITAL LEGACY Terminal cancer mum builds digital legacy for daughter
POLICE ISSUE UPDATE Tragic Teen Stabbing in Guildford Woodland
BODY RECOVERED Body Found After Christmas Day Swim Tragedy at Budleigh Salterton
RETURNED TO PRISON Strood Sex Offender Behind Bars for Flouting Court Order
How Courier Services Support Product Launches and Roadshows
The Benefits of Selling a Home Through Property Auctions
LONDON IN CRISIS Stabbings, Deadly Crash, and Huge Fire Shake the Capital

More For You

SCHOOLBOY FOUND Tragic Find: 16-Year-Old Schoolboy Found Dead on Plaistow Street
MURDER ARREST Man Arrested in Bolton Murder Probe
HSE Snubs Probe into Hove Scaffolding Smash
NO PROBE HSE Snubs Probe into Hove Scaffolding Smash
FATAL CRASH Tragic Fatal Crash Shuts Down Grimsargh Morning Traffic

More From UK News in Pictures

DEADLY SMASH Chippenham Woman Held Over Deadly Road Smash
POLICE PULL PLUG Manslaughter Charge Dropped After Haywards Heath Death
Anti-terrorism Police Have Been Called In To Investigate A Shocking Incident In Sidcup Where An Improvised Explosive Device (ied) Was Used To Destroy A Ulez Camera
CAMERA BLAST Ex-Electrical Engineer on Trial Over ULEZ Camera Blast
HARSH SENTANCE Undercover Sting Nets Drug Dealers in Eldene
PHONE HEIST Man Nabbed After £160k Phone Store Heist in Maidstone
FIRST PICTURES Four children taken to hospital after Blaze Tears Through Lambeth Flats
CHILD SEX ATTACKER Transgender Woman Charged with Child Sex Offences Found Dead After Home Attack
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
RAPID RESPONSE Knife robbery suspects caught in Strood just 40 minutes after attack
SHOP RAID Midnight Burglary Hits Winterslow Shop
MURDER CHARGE Son Charged with Murder After Mum Stabbed in Thatched Hampshire Cottage

BREAKING

AIRPORT CHAOS Car Blaze Sparks Mayhem Outside Heathrow Terminal 5
GUN RAMPAGE Five Men Locked Up Over Daylight Machete and Gun Rampage in Birmingham
SYRIAN MIGRANT Fugitive Flees to Britain After Sex Assault Conviction
SICKO JAILED Paedophile Jailed for Sickening Abuse of Teen Girls
MAJOR BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Stacksteads
HIT AND RUN Four Arrested as Man Left Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run in Scunthorpe

More From UKNIP

Finding Your Signature Scent Without the Splurge
Man Charged with Murder After Stabbing in Minster
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Stabbing in Minster
Sevenoaks Sex Offender Jailed for Child Abuse
POLICE PRAISED Sevenoaks Sex Offender Jailed for Child Abuse
CasinoWizard Insights: What Makes a Slot Collection Worth Playing
CasinoWizard Insights: What Makes a Slot Collection Worth Playing