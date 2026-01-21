The Home Office has thrown a grenade into Crowborough, East Sussex, by announcing plans to use the Army Camp as a temporary asylum seeker site. The move has ignited outrage and a possible legal showdown with the local council.

Local Council Threatens Legal Action

Wealden District Council leader, Cllr James Partridge, revealed in a video on 21 January that the council was informed directly by Home Office Minister Alex Norris. The site could open “in the next few days.”

But Cllr Partridge didn’t hold back, saying the council has engaged lawyers to challenge the Government’s decision. He stated:

“While the council respects the Government’s responsibilities, we are concerned about the impact on the local community and are reviewing all options, including potential legal action.”

Community Rebellion: Protests and Planning Issues

The Government first flagged the Crowborough camp plan back in October 2025 as part of a scheme to scrap asylum hotels nationwide. The local council slammed the proposal, voting unanimously against the camp conversion in November 2025.

Residents have made their voices heard, staging huge protests with thousands hitting the streets. The council points to unanswered questions on planning permission, environmental concerns, and lack of proper community consultation.

So far, the Home Office has kept tight-lipped on how many asylum seekers will be housed or how long they will stay.

What’s Next for Crowborough?

Opening of the camp looms “in the next few days”

Local legal battle looks increasingly likely

Community groups vow to keep up the fight

Questions remain over numbers and duration of stay

With tempers rising and tensions high, Crowborough braces for a showdown over the controversial asylum plans.