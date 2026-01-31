A home off the A420 was gutted in a dramatic early morning blaze that sent around 40 firefighters rushing to the scene.

Firefighters Battle Fierce Flames at North Wraxall Bungalow

The fire broke out just before 6am on Saturday at a bungalow in North Wraxall, west of Chippenham. Eight crews from Chippenham, Corsham, Calne, Bath, Bradford on Avon, and Trowbridge tackled the flames, supported by extra units from Devizes, Royal Wootton Bassett, and Swindon.

Occupant Escapes as Fire Engulfs Property

Despite the ferocious blaze, the occupant escaped unharmed thanks to a quick-thinking neighbour who led them to safety before emergency crews arrived.

Fire Service Statement: Investigation Underway

“We were called to North Wraxall at 5.58am for a well-developed fire in a bungalow adjacent to the A420,” said Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service. “At the peak, approximately 40 firefighters operated with breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, and an aerial ladder platform used as a water tower and to strip away roof tiles. “By 10am the response was scaled back, but the road remains closed while firefighting continues. The cause of the fire is unknown, and a full investigation will begin once it’s safe.”

