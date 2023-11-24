Home Secretary James Cleverly Admits Use of “Unparliamentary” Language Towards Labour MP

Home Secretary James Cleverly has conceded to using “unparliamentary” language in reference to Labour MP Alex Cunningham, according to a close source. The admission follows Cleverly’s initial denial of calling the Stockton North constituency a derogatory term during a question from Cunningham in the Commons.

The source stated on Thursday that Cleverly had indeed referred to Cunningham as a “sh** MP” and offered an apology for the use of inappropriate language. Cunningham, however, refuted the claim, asserting that it was “simply not true” and expressing disbelief.

The alleged incident occurred during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday when Cunningham questioned the high child poverty rate in his constituency. In a subsequent point of order, Cunningham accused Cleverly of stating, “‘because it’s a sh**hole.’” The audio was reportedly checked multiple times, confirming the use of the term.

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden dismissed the accusation, asserting that he was “sure it wasn’t said by any Conservative MP.” A source close to Cleverly emphasised his positive views on Stockton, stating, “As was made clear yesterday, he would never criticise Stockton. He’s campaigned in Stockton and is clear that it is a great place.”