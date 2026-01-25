A Homeland Security officer will lose his finger after rioters bit it off during violent clashes in Minneapolis. The chaos erupted following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old registered nurse, by federal agents.

Graphic Evidence: Finger Severed in Riot Attack

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released shocking photos showing the officer’s mangled right hand, with blood gushing from the wound. Another image contained the severed finger in a medical container, complete with nail. The DHS public affairs chief, Tricia McLaughlin, exposed the violent attackers by sharing the images on social media alongside photos of two suspects.

Fatal Federal Shooting Sparks Riot

Trouble started after federal agents fatally shot Pretti just after 9am on Saturday. Agents were on the scene to arrest an “illegal alien wanted for violent assault” when Pretti allegedly intervened. DHS claimed officers tried to disarm him but he “violently resisted.”

“Defensive shots” were fired by an agent fearing for his life and colleagues, according to DHS. Authorities said Pretti carried two magazines and no ID, suggesting he intended “maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

But controversy rages online, where videos appear to show Pretti holding a phone — not a weapon — when he was shot.

Conflicting Reports and Local Backlash

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed Pretti had no criminal record beyond parking tickets and was a lawful gun owner with a permit. He worked as a nurse at the Minneapolis VA Hospital.

This marks the second deadly federal shooting in Minneapolis this month, following the death of Renee Good under similar circumstances.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz slammed the federal agents and demanded that President Trump pull them out immediately. “Another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening,” Walz said. “The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar branded the killing “an execution by immigration enforcement,” calling it “heartbreaking, horrifying, and appalling.”

Trump Administration Strikes Back

The White House hit back hard. Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller labelled Pretti a “would-be assassin” and accused Democrats of siding with “terrorists.” President Trump posted a photo of what he called the “gunman’s gun” and hinted at a Democrat cover-up involving billions stolen from Minnesota.

Democrats rebutted, calling the administration’s immigration enforcement “a campaign of organised brutality.”

Stay tuned to Britannia Daily for updates on this explosive story.