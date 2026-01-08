Watch Live

SHAMEFUL Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester

  20:01
  8 January 2026
Two British men were refused entry to a Holiday Inn on Oxford Road, Manchester, despite having fully paid for double rooms with breakfast included. Temperatures had plummeted to minus six. Their cash came from donations and a charity worker’s own pocket—because the government has stepped back from its responsibilities.

Shockingly, hotel staff openly admitted they knew the men were homeless but said company policy barred them from staying.

Homeless Dad Found Dead Days Before in Freezing City

This chilling incident happened just days after 47-year-old Anthony Horn, a homeless British father, was found dead on Boxing Day morning near Bridgewater Hall. It’s believed he died from the cold. A man froze to death in a city overflowing with hotel rooms.

No emergency accommodation. No automatic placement. No council outrage. Just another British life quietly written off.

The Real Scandal: Councils & Government Ignoring Their Duty

Sure, the receptionist gets angry glares. But the real disgrace lies with local councils and government. They control hotel accommodation. They pay for rooms. They hold contracts.

If hotels can be block-booked for illegal immigrants, then they can house the homeless too. This isn’t about lack of rooms—it’s about misguided priorities.

 

British Homelessness Dumped on Charities While Councils Look the Other Way

Charities bear the brunt. Outreach workers dip into their own pockets. Volunteers beg in freezing weather. Meanwhile, councils issue empty statements and ministers hide behind policy loopholes. This isn’t compassion. It’s abandonment.

Take Oldham Council, for example. A British man seeking help was told he wasn’t “homeless enough” and that his situation wouldn’t worsen. That’s the brutal mindset: one step from street sleeping, yet dismissed. Told to cope—or freeze quietly.

Fancy Hotels for Migrants, Cold Streets for Brits

Meanwhile, homeless migrants get immediate hotel stays, no questions asked, rooms block booked, their suffering unquestioned. Policy bends. Rules vanish. The bill lands on British taxpayers.

This isn’t the same homelessness. Migrants fled their homelands; British rough sleepers lost theirs. Yet UK citizens are treated like nuisances, while foreign arrivals become emergencies.

Working Homeless Ignored Amid Housing Market Chaos

And let’s not forget the growing working homeless population—those stuck in jobs but priced out by soaring rents, fleeing landlords, and broken housing policies. They pay tax and play by the rules, yet remain invisible to councils.

Political Failure Killed Anthony Horn

Councils shout ‘humanity’ while denying it to citizens sleeping on streets and canal towpaths. They find beds for everyone except British-born people.

“Anthony Horn did not die because there was no money. He did not die because there were no rooms. He died because there was no political will to put British people first.”

 

