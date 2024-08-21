Horror as Three Children and Woman Killed in ‘Arson Attack’ in Bradford: Man, 39, Arrested for Murder

A devastating house fire in Bradford has claimed the lives of a woman and three children in what police believe was a deliberate arson attack. A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the tragic blaze in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to a property on Westbury Road at 2:07 am after receiving reports of a fire. A 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and three children—two girls aged nine and one, and a five-year-old boy—were rushed to hospital but tragically died from their injuries.

West Yorkshire Police revealed that the suspect was arrested at the scene and is currently in hospital with critical injuries believed to have been sustained in the fire.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police, said, “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives. Our thoughts remain with their family, friends, and loved ones.”

She confirmed that early enquiries indicate the fire was started deliberately and described the arrested suspect as “seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire.

Atkinson added, “While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic-related.”

A police cordon has been set up around the property as investigations continue, and officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward. Specially trained officers are supporting the victims’ families, and local neighbourhood officers are providing reassurance to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police via 101 or use the live chat facility at West Yorkshire Police, quoting log 107 of 21 August. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.