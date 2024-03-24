Four individuals have tragically lost their lives in a devastating car crash in Northern Ireland, according to police reports.

The incident, which involved a grey Volkswagen Golf, occurred on Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh at approximately 2:10 am this morning.

The driver and three passengers, whose identities have not yet been formally confirmed, were pronounced dead at the scene, as stated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan expressed profound condolences, stating, “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.”

He further added, “A thorough and sensitive investigation is now underway, and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.”

At present, police remain at the scene, and the Ballynahonemore Road is expected to remain closed for most of the day.

The PSNI’s confirmation of this tragic incident has prompted expressions of sympathy from various quarters. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described it as a “devastating incident,” offering thoughts and prayers to the families affected.

In a statement, Sir Jeffrey said, “Tragic news coming from Armagh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four deceased in this devastating incident.”

Additionally, the PSNI has reported another fatal road traffic collision, this time on the Forkhill Road, Newry, Co Down, on Saturday.

A man in his 40s lost his life following a collision involving a male pedestrian and a Nissan car around 10:40 pm on Saturday night.

Though the Forkhill Road was temporarily closed for investigations, it has since reopened.

Inquiries into both collisions are ongoing, with the Collision Investigation Unit appealing to anyone with relevant information or footage to come forward and assist in their investigations. Those with information are urged to contact authorities online or call 101, quoting reference number 1661 23/03/24.