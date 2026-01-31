In a chilling attack at Hamburg’s Wandsbek Markt station, a 25-year-old South Sudanese man grabbed an 18-year-old woman and plunged them both under an oncoming train. The tragic incident unfolded around 10pm last night.

Drunken Attack Shocks Witnesses

Eyewitnesses say the intoxicated man was wandering the platform before suddenly seizing the young woman. “I’m taking you with me,” he reportedly said moments before dragging her onto the tracks.

Both Victims Killed Instantly

Despite the emergency response, both the man and the woman died at the scene. Authorities continue to investigate the shocking act that has rocked the city.