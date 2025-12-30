Watch Live

HIT AND RUN Rider and Horse Hurt in Shocking Collision

A horse and its rider were injured after a hit-and-run near Trowbridge on 27 December. Wiltshire Police confirmed a vehicle struck the horse on Wesley Lane, just off Brokerswood Road. The crash reportedly happened around 2.45pm, though a social media post claims it was closer to 1.50pm.

The rider, a woman in her 20s, suffered injuries but is expected to make a full recovery. Her horse sustained minor leg wounds.

Driver Fled Scene in Black VW Polo

Police say the culprit was driving a black VW Polo that failed to stop after hitting the animal. The car likely has damage and may feature a loud exhaust and a damaged offside.

A police spokesperson urged anyone with information to come forward, saying, “The car will have been damaged due to colliding with the horse.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses

If you saw the incident or know anything, call Wiltshire Police on 101 or visit their website quoting reference 54250167821. You can also report anonymously via 0800 555 111.

