STRUCK BY A VAN Horse Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle on Hampshire Road

  • Updated: 12:30
  • , 14 January 2026
Horse Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle on Hampshire Road

A horse has died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural road in Hampshire this morning.

The collision happened on the B2150 between Droxford and Hambledon, after two horses were reported running loose on the carriageway.

One of the animals was struck by a van and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second horse is believed to have escaped injury and has since been taken in by a local resident.

The driver of the van was not injured in the incident, although the vehicle sustained significant damage.

Officers attended the scene and drivers were warned to take extra care while the situation was dealt with.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said:

“We were called at 7.24am to a report of a collision involving a horse and a car on the B2150 in Hambledon this morning.

Sadly the horse died at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.”

Enquiries into how the horses came to be on the road are ongoing.

