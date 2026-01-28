Keith Clifton’s Sick Crimes Exposed

Keith Clifton, 58, from Tanyard Close in Horsham, was found guilty at Hove Trial Centre after a two-week trial ended on Friday, 23 January. The jury convicted him of a shocking series of child rape and sexual abuse offences involving a young girl he abused over many years.

Abuse Started When Victim Was Just Four

Sussex Police revealed Clifton began abusing his victim when she was only four years old. On her fifth birthday, the abuse escalated into rape, which continued regularly until she turned 13. The victim, now in her 20s, bravely reported the horrific crimes in 2018, leading to Clifton’s swift arrest at his home. Specialist officers have supported her throughout.

Guilty on Multiple Counts

Six counts of rape

Three counts of sexual assault by touching

Two counts of assault by penetration

Two counts of sexual activity with a child

One count of causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Several other charges remain unresolved due to a hung jury. Clifton is currently in custody and will face sentencing on Monday, 23 February at Hove Trial Centre.

Police Praise Survivor’s Bravery, Urge Others to Speak Out