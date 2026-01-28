Watch Live

JUSTICE SERVED Horsham Man Found Guilty of Decades-Long Child Rape Nightmare

Keith Clifton’s Sick Crimes Exposed

Keith Clifton, 58, from Tanyard Close in Horsham, was found guilty at Hove Trial Centre after a two-week trial ended on Friday, 23 January. The jury convicted him of a shocking series of child rape and sexual abuse offences involving a young girl he abused over many years.

Abuse Started When Victim Was Just Four

Sussex Police revealed Clifton began abusing his victim when she was only four years old. On her fifth birthday, the abuse escalated into rape, which continued regularly until she turned 13. The victim, now in her 20s, bravely reported the horrific crimes in 2018, leading to Clifton’s swift arrest at his home. Specialist officers have supported her throughout.

Guilty on Multiple Counts

  • Six counts of rape
  • Three counts of sexual assault by touching
  • Two counts of assault by penetration
  • Two counts of sexual activity with a child
  • One count of causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity

Several other charges remain unresolved due to a hung jury. Clifton is currently in custody and will face sentencing on Monday, 23 February at Hove Trial Centre.

Police Praise Survivor’s Bravery, Urge Others to Speak Out

“I cannot commend the victim enough for the incredible strength and courage she has shown to support this investigation and help bring her abuser to justice,” said Detective Sergeant Ellen Jones.

She confirmed the victim continues to receive full support from Sussex Police and partner agencies. DS Jones also hailed the investigative team, calling the case complex and distressing, but praised their success in removing a dangerous predator from the community.

“If you are a victim of sexual offending, no matter how long ago, please report it to us. We will do all we can to get you the justice you deserve,” she urged.

