FOUR RESCUED Early Morning Inferno at King’s Cross Sparks Hair-Raising Rescue

  • Updated: 19:16
  • , 27 December 2025
Early Morning Inferno at King’s Cross Sparks Hair-Raising Rescue

A ferocious fire tore through a building on Mabledon Place, King’s Cross just before 2am on 27th December 2025. Thirty-six people fled the blaze before firefighters stormed the scene.

Brave Rescues From Fourth Floor Nightmare

Fire crews used escape hoods to carry two trapped residents safely down from the fourth floor. Another pair were saved with a turntable ladder, showing just how dangerous it was inside. The blaze ravaged part of the basement but was finally under control by 3.10am.

Firefighters from Soho, Islington, Kentish Town, and nearby stations mounted a rapid response to tackle the flames.

Smoking Negligence Blamed for King’s Cross Fire

Probes revealed careless cigarette disposal caused the blaze. The London Fire Brigade issued a stark warning to smokers nationwide.

London Fire Brigade spokesperson: “If you’re a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you make sure your cigarette is fully out. Failing to do so risks fires that could destroy homes and cost lives.”

Crucial Smoking Safety Tips After King’s Cross Blaze

  • Always use sturdy, tip-proof ashtrays.
  • Stub out cigarettes completely—no smouldering butts.
  • Never leave lit cigarettes unattended.
  • Smoke outside whenever possible.
  • Dispose of smoking materials responsibly—never chuck butts in bins.
  • Avoid balancing cigarettes on edges—they fall easily and ignite fires.
  • Be extra cautious smoking when tired, medicated, or after drinking.
  • Empty ashtrays carefully, ensuring embers are cold.
  • Wet cigarette butts before disposal for extra protection.

This tough warning forms part of London Fire Brigade’s drive to stop deadly, preventable blazes caused by smoking carelessness. Remember: one careless flick can spark disaster. Stay sharp and stub out completely!

