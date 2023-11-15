Hounslow Murder Investigation: Teenager Fatally Stabbed, Four Men Arrested

Detectives in Hounslow have launched a murder investigation following the tragic death of a 17-year-old male in a violent incident early Wednesday morning.

Incident Details

The police were called to Burket Close at around 00:15 hrs on November 15, responding to reports of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers from the Metropolitan Police, along with the London Ambulance Service, found the teenager with stab injuries. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family Notified and Supported

The next of kin of the deceased have been informed of the tragic loss and are currently being supported by specialist officers. The community has been left shaken by this incident.

Investigation and Arrests

Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan, Head of CID in West London, has stated that while the incident is distressing, the police are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice. In connection with the murder, four men, aged 21, 27, 31, and 71, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Public Appeal for Information

Detective Superintendent Forouzan has appealed to the public for any information related to the incident, including footage from phones, dash cameras, or doorbell cameras. The police are keen to understand how the events unfolded and are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Ongoing Enquiries

A crime scene is currently in place, and police enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. The area has been cordoned off as the investigation proceeds.

Contacting the Authorities

Anyone with information that could assist detectives in their investigation is encouraged to call 101, quoting CAD 63/15Nov. For those wishing to remain anonymous, there is an option to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.