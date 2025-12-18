Passengers travelling through the Channel Tunnel from Calais, France, to Folkestone, UK, are facing lengthy delays of up to three hours due to ongoing technical issues at the Folkestone Terminal. Eurotunnel officials warn travellers to expect long wait times and plan accordingly.

Massive Delays and Long Queues

Check-in queues currently take around 30 minutes.

Border controls adding another 15-minute wait.

Departures delayed by approximately three hours.

Advance bookings only; tickets cannot be bought at check-in.

A Eurotunnel statement said: “We continue to experience disruptions due to technical problems. Our teams are working hard to get everyone away as soon as possible.”

Terminal Disruptions Hamper Travel

Temporary works at Folkestone mean some check-in lanes remain closed. Folkestone’s Beachborough entrance on the A20 is shut, with travellers advised to use the M20 junction 11A route instead.

Passengers are urged to check live updates before travelling and to allow extra time for their journey. Several morning departures have already closed boarding early, causing frustration among travellers.

Stay Updated with Live Travel Info

To help passengers, Eurotunnel offers live departure boards and dedicated radio stations tailored to UK and French travellers for real-time announcements.

For the latest news, schedules, and advice, travellers can visit the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle website and sign up for email alerts.