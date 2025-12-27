A fierce house fire ripped through a property on Brimscombe Hill near Stroud in the early hours of Friday, 26 December, sparking a major emergency response.

Three Missing as One Hospitalised in Fire Nightmare

Fire crews and police were called to the scene at around 3am. One occupant escaped the inferno but was rushed to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with injuries. Sadly, three others believed to be inside the house remain missing, with desperate search efforts underway.

Police Launch Full Investigation, Area Locked Down

Gloucestershire Constabulary have declared a “Major Incident.” Roads around Brimscombe Hill are closed as emergency teams battle the aftermath. The coroner has been notified, while Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue investigate the fire’s cause.

Community Pleads for Privacy Amid Tragedy

Authorities have urged the public to steer clear of the area and respect the privacy of those affected. “Please avoid speculation,” officials said, as enquiries continue into the heartbreaking blaze.