house collapses in blackburn following massive explosion

A Blackburn residence was dramatically engulfed in flames and subsequently collapsed after a massive explosion late this evening. The incident, which occurred on London Road, was captured in startling CCTV footage and shared widely on social media, showcasing a gigantic fireball consuming the property.

The explosion happened next to the London Road Gents Hair Cutting, a landmark in the vicinity. In the video, a sudden burst of orange light is seen, quickly followed by debris cascading into the street. The area, located north of Blackburn’s city center, has been partially cordoned off by authorities.

At around 8 pm on Sunday, December 17, emergency services rushed to London Road in Blackburn following reports of a house collapse. Residents in the area described hearing what sounded like an explosion at the address, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

Road Closures and Police Statement

The Blackburn and Darwen Police implemented immediate road closures, blocking off London Road between Blackburn Street and Charlotte Street. An initial statement advised residents to avoid the area and plan routes accordingly to facilitate emergency response efforts. Charlotte Street was also closed in both directions.

Emergency Services at the Scene

The Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service, with teams from Blackburn, Hyndburn, and the Urban Search and Rescue Team from Chorley, were deployed to the scene. The service issued a caution to the public, asking them to avoid the area and not to fly any drones nearby as their drone team monitored the situation from above.

Casualty and Evacuations

Police later confirmed that one man was rescued from the collapsed house and taken to the hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not considered life-threatening, and he is believed to be the only casualty of the incident. In light of the emergency, several nearby properties were evacuated, with a rest centre established at the Noorani Education Centre on Hartley Street.

Ongoing Investigation

The Blackburn and Darwen Police released a further update before 10 pm, expressing gratitude to the Noorani Education Centre for their support and confirming that emergency services remain on the scene. The cause of the incident is still under investigation, and authorities have requested the public to continue avoiding the area.