House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers

Firefighters are battling a serious blaze at a house on Wickford Road in South Woodham Ferrers. Thick smoke is billowing across the area, causing major disruption.

Avoid the Area as Crews Fight Flames

Emergency teams expect to stay on site throughout the morning. Locals are urged to steer clear of Wickford Road to help crews work safely and swiftly.

Dangerous Icy Conditions on Road Due to Firefighting Water

The water used to fight the fire has dripped onto the road, creating treacherous icy patches. Drivers and pedestrians are warned to take extra care in the area.