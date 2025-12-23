Hove Man Admits Sexual Assaults on Women in Public

A 59-year-old man from Hove has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting multiple women across Brighton and Hove, a court has heard.

Fattah Derrahi Faces Nine Sexual Assault Charges

Fattah Derrahi, of Farm Road, Hove, appeared at Lewes Crown Court where he admitted to nine counts of sexual assault. The attacks happened over a period of time, often targeting women out in public spaces. Several victims were exercising or had just finished exercising when the assaults took place.

Police Investigation Leads to Arrest

Sussex Police launched an investigation after victims reported the incidents. A public appeal was made to identify the suspect, and Derrahi was arrested soon after. Following his guilty plea, he was remanded in custody and is awaiting sentencing at Lewes Crown Court.

Police Urge Victims to Come Forward

“Detectives thank the victims for their courage in coming forward and assure the public that all reports of sexual offending will be taken seriously,” said Sussex Police.

Anyone who has been affected by similar incidents is urged to report them to police online or by calling 101. In emergencies, dial 999.