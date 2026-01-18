Watch Live

How To Get Into Adult Social Care: A Step-By-Step Approach

  Updated: 12:20
  , 18 January 2026
How To Get Into Adult Social Care: A Step-By-Step Approach

Adult social care has become one of the UK’s fastest-growing sectors. In 2024/25, there were an estimated 1.7 million roles across the sector and over 111,000 vacancies. Additionally, the ageing population is also driving the demand for adult social care employees.

 

All of these point to a rewarding and stable career that is expected to rise in demand in the future. In this guide, we will break down the step-by-step process for becoming an adult social care worker, along with the expectations of the role.

 

What Is Adult Social Care?

Adult social care supports adults, mainly senior citizens, who have physical health problems or are vulnerable in our community. They may need help due to age, disability, illness, or mental health needs. 

 

Care staff are responsible for overseeing the care and support of these individuals, enabling them to live independently and make their own decisions.

 

As an adult social care worker, your daily responsibilities include:

  • Personal care tasks such as washing, dressing or toileting
  • Medication support
  • Emotional support
  • Preparation of meals and feeding
  • Routine health monitoring and reporting of behavioural changes.
How To Become An Adult Social Care Worker In The UK?

To become an adult social care worker in the UK, you need to get qualified, gain volunteering experience, specialise, and finally apply for jobs in adult care. 

Step 1: Get Qualified

Before anything, you need to obtain relevant qualifications in adult care. Employers generally will require you to have at least 2 GCSE’s in Maths and English. They will also expect you to have a recognised and accredited qualification in adult care. 

 

To help save your search time for the best learning experience, check out Lead Academy’s nationally recognised and accredited Health and Social Care courses. All courses are compliant with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and aligned with current UK health regulatory standards. The certificate issued meets employers’ standards and is accepted by top healthcare employers, including the National Health Service (NHS) and other private healthcare organisations. 

Step 2: Volunteer 

Once you get your health and social care qualification, you can apply for volunteering roles or positions at a local healthcare facility or community programmes. Volunteering will provide you with real-world experience and develop the on-the-job skills needed in the adult care sector.

Step 3: Specialise

This is a good time to specialise in your niche and also complete your advanced training. For example, you can focus on specialising in these adult care roles:

  • Dementia or Alzheimer’s 
  • Learning Disabilities 
  • Palliative Care
  • Mental Health

 

One advanced programme that you can pursue is the comprehensive Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care. This new and updated adult care course is accredited by the Training Qualifications UK (TQUK) and regulated by Ofqual. It covers the best adult care practices relevant to current care standards. 

Step 4: Prepare Your CV And Apply For Jobs

Last but not least, prepare your CV and apply for jobs. Make sure to highlight your qualifications and experience in your CV, along with soft skills and other certifications. Look for job roles on online job boards and recruitment websites, NHS vacancies, or local council websites.

What To Expect From A Career In Adult Social Care 

A career in adult care can be rewarding and fulfilling, especially if you have strong empathy and compassion towards people. In terms of career, here’s what you can expect from adult social care:

  • Salary: The average monthly salary of an adult care worker is approximately £2,035. This can be higher for senior adult care staff.
  • Challenges: The work can be physically and mentally demanding, so it’s important to cultivate emotional resiliency.
  • Opportunities: It is clearly a role that is strong in demand and has plenty of progression opportunities. This is why you need to keep up with continuous education. For example, you can complete the Level 3 Award in Health and Social Care training to boost your credentials.

Final Thoughts

The adult social care sector is aimed at helping and supporting elderly and vulnerable individuals in the community. Adult social care workers are responsible for personal care tasks, medication management, and providing emotional support.

 

To become one, you need to get trained and qualified, apply for volunteering positions, specialise by continuing further education, prepare your CV and apply for jobs. It’s a role that is both challenging and incredibly rewarding.

