HSE Snubs Probe into Hove Scaffolding Smash

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has stunned locals by refusing to investigate last month’s dramatic scaffolding collapse in Hove.

Scaffold Crash Causes Chaos on First Avenue

On December 18, just after 1.30pm, a massive section of scaffolding came crashing down onto First Avenue, smashing into at least one parked car and causing major traffic disruption. East Sussex Fire and Rescue and Sussex Police scrambled to the scene, quickly sealing off the area for safety.

Firefighters stabilised the remaining structure and cleared debris from the road. Miraculously, no one was hurt. Officials believe no pedestrians or workers were underneath when the scaffold fell.

Stormy Winds Blamed as Weather Warning Loomed

The collapse hit amid a weather warning for fierce winds and heavy rain along the south coast. Strong gusts battered the area all afternoon, likely triggering the disaster.

Locals and businesses heard the thunderous crash and were lucky it struck during a quieter spell on the usually busy road.

HSE Walks Away – Civil Claims Now on the Table

Despite the mayhem, the HSE has washed its hands of the case. After a site assessment, the safety watchdog declined to launch an official investigation.

Responsibility for repairs and compensation now lies with contractors and parties involved. Experts have been called in to inspect and fix the damaged scaffolding and vehicles.