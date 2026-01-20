Watch Live

NO PROBE HSE Snubs Probe into Hove Scaffolding Smash

  • Updated: 15:31
  • , 20 January 2026
HSE Snubs Probe into Hove Scaffolding Smash

HSE Snubs Probe into Hove Scaffolding Smash

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has stunned locals by refusing to investigate last month’s dramatic scaffolding collapse in Hove.

Scaffold Crash Causes Chaos on First Avenue

On December 18, just after 1.30pm, a massive section of scaffolding came crashing down onto First Avenue, smashing into at least one parked car and causing major traffic disruption. East Sussex Fire and Rescue and Sussex Police scrambled to the scene, quickly sealing off the area for safety.

Firefighters stabilised the remaining structure and cleared debris from the road. Miraculously, no one was hurt. Officials believe no pedestrians or workers were underneath when the scaffold fell.

Stormy Winds Blamed as Weather Warning Loomed

The collapse hit amid a weather warning for fierce winds and heavy rain along the south coast. Strong gusts battered the area all afternoon, likely triggering the disaster.

Locals and businesses heard the thunderous crash and were lucky it struck during a quieter spell on the usually busy road.

HSE Walks Away – Civil Claims Now on the Table

Despite the mayhem, the HSE has washed its hands of the case. After a site assessment, the safety watchdog declined to launch an official investigation.

Responsibility for repairs and compensation now lies with contractors and parties involved. Experts have been called in to inspect and fix the damaged scaffolding and vehicles.

Recommended for you

Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields
BLADE HORROR Man Arrested After Blade Attack on Police Officer in South Shields
Barn Fire in Ashford Tackled by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
MAJOR FIRE Blaze Breaks Out Near Cranbrook
UPS Van Heist in Clerkenwell Uncovered: Balaclava-Wearing Gang Nabbed
MASKED HIJACK UPS Van Heist in Clerkenwell Uncovered: Balaclava-Wearing Gang Nabbed
Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine
BORN AGAIN Model Railway Show to Rescue Cadbury No 1 Steam Engine

Must READ

Man Charged with Murder After Stabbing in Minster
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Stabbing in Minster
Sevenoaks Sex Offender Jailed for Child Abuse
POLICE PRAISED Sevenoaks Sex Offender Jailed for Child Abuse
CasinoWizard Insights: What Makes a Slot Collection Worth Playing
CasinoWizard Insights: What Makes a Slot Collection Worth Playing
Wedding of the Year in Crisis: YouTube's Golden Couple on the Brink?
CRISIS TALKS Wedding of the Year in Crisis: YouTube’s Golden Couple on the Brink?
At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
DEADLY CRASH Renfe Driver Among 21 Dead After Horror High-Speed Train Crash Near Córdoba
Asylum Seeker Banged Up Over Brutal Oxfordshire Attack
MIGRANT CRISIS Asylum Seeker Banged Up Over Brutal Oxfordshire Attack
Blaze Sparks Arson Probe in Wolverhampton
ARSON ATTACK Blaze Sparks Arson Probe in Wolverhampton
How an AI Startup Founder’s Lost Laptop at Heathrow Became the Viral 'MacBookGate'
MACGATE How an AI Startup Founder’s Lost Laptop at Heathrow Became the Viral ‘MacBookGate’
Christopher Phillips Jailed for Life Over “Grotesque” Baby Sex Attack
CATASTROPHIC INJURIES Christopher Phillips Jailed for Life Over “Grotesque” Baby Sex Attack
Police Launch New Appeal in 50-Year Mystery of Missing UK Student in France
STUDENT MYSTERY Police Launch New Appeal in 50-Year Mystery of Missing UK Student in France

More For You

How To Get Into Adult Social Care: A Step-By-Step Approach
Piers Morgan in Hospital After Fracturing Femur in London Fall
FLIGHT BAN Piers Morgan in Hospital After Fracturing Femur in London Fall
MURDER MANHUNT Police Hunt 19-Year-Old Man Over Seaham Murder
Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move
NO MOVE Justice Secretary Slams Brakes on Killer’s Open Prison Move

More From UK News in Pictures

FATAL COLLISION Man dies after horror crash on M2 near Medway services
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing
EMERGENCY TALKS Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing
At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
DEADLY RAIL SMASH At Least 21 Dead as Two Trains Derail in Spain
Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley
COSTA WORKER STABBED Man in Boxer Shorts Causes Chaos in Horley
Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing
KEBAB SHOP STABBING Two 16-Year-Olds Charged with Attempted Murder After Leicester Kebab Shop Stabbing
Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation
KNIFE ATTACK Man, 38, Injured in Incident on Mitcham Road as Police Launch Investigation
Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row
REFORM Romford MP Quits Tory Party Over Chagos Islands Row
Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
TRAGIC DEATH Tragic Death of Dad, 34, After Painkillers Given in A&E – Son’s Heartbreaking Plea
Chaos Looms for Gatwick to East Croydon Commuters
TRAFFIC CHAOS Chaos Looms for Gatwick to East Croydon Commuters
Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital
FAMILY DEMAND ANSWERS Witness Appeal After Man Dies in A&E at Broomfield Hospital
Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood
SAD ENDING Police Discover Deceased Man in Barham Wood
Women’s Football Coach Banned for 12 Years Over Shocking Sexual Misconduct
BANNED Women’s Football Coach Banned for 12 Years Over Shocking Sexual Misconduct
Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt
FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt
Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
FAMILY PLEA Family Pleads for Justice on Ellis Cox’s 21st Birthday
MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Underway After Stabbing on Sheppey
Violent Clashes Erupt Outside Iranian Embassy in London Over Flag Snatch
FLAG REMOVED Flag Thief Sparks Chaos at Iranian Embassy Protest

More From UKNIP

Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway
SATURDAY NIGHT TAKE AWAY Blaze Erupts Above Salford Takeaway
Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest
JAILED Shotgun Scare in Rotherham Ends with Quick Arrest
Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up
POLICE CRACKDOWN Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up
Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos
CHAOS AND BEHIND BARS Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos
error: Content is protected !!