Huddersfield Ketamine Kingpin and Elland Cocaine Dealer Locked Up

A pair of West Yorkshire drug dealers have been banged up after admitting to flogging a haul of illegal substances worth up to £1.5 million.

Ketamine Worth Over a Million

Uzair Hamid, 30, from Deveron Grove, Huddersfield, raked in serious profits dealing ketamine valued at between £511,000 and £1.46 million. He copped a hefty seven-and-a-half-year sentence at Leeds Crown Court for multiple offences including supply and possession with intent to supply ketamine and cannabis. He also admitted conspiring to supply cocaine and handling Class B drugs.

Cocaine Dealer Sent Down for Three Years

Kai Helliwell, 25, from Whitwell Drive, Elland, wasn’t far behind. He got three years for possessing and conspiring to supply cocaine. Police say the cocaine seized was worth between £5,396 and £9,516.

Police Praise Crackdown on Serious Crime

Detectives from the Precision organised crime unit hailed the convictions as a big win. They warned the drugs fuelled addiction and serious crime across the region.

Both men admitted multiple offences linked to drug dealing during 2025, putting the brakes on these dangerous streets dealers. Leeds Crown Court handed down the sentences on Thursday 15 January.