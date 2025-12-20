Watch Live

FATAL ATTACK Huddersfield Man Jailed for 17 Years Over Brutal Neighbour Murder

  • Updated: 08:28
  • , 21 December 2025
A 57-year-old Huddersfield man has been locked up for 17 years after murdering his 77-year-old neighbour in a violent attack that shocked the community.

David Hill Sentenced for Murder of 77-Year-Old Neighbour

David Hill, from South Cross Road, Huddersfield, was sentenced today (Thursday 18 December) at Leeds Crown Court. He was found guilty of murdering Kurt Giwisser after assaulting him at Mr Giwisser’s home earlier this year in February 2023.

The jury convicted Hill following a trial that began in November. The brutal attack ended the life of Kurt, a well-loved neighbour in the community.

Detective Speaks Out on Tragic Loss

“We welcome the sentencing of Hill today for a sustained and violent attack which took the life of his neighbour and robbed Kurt’s family of a much loved father and grandfather,” said Detective Inspector Suzanne Hall of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

“Despite being 77, Kurt was still fit, healthy, and having a really positive impact on those around him. All of that was taken away by the brutal actions of Hill.

“The impact of Kurt’s loss on his daughters, grandchildren, and friends has been clear to see. I hope they find some comfort in seeing him convicted and sentenced today.”

