Huddersfield Man Jailed for 17 Years Over Brutal Neighbour Murder

A 57-year-old Huddersfield man has been locked up for 17 years after murdering his 77-year-old neighbour in a violent attack that shocked the community.

David Hill Sentenced for Murder of 77-Year-Old Neighbour

David Hill, from South Cross Road, Huddersfield, was sentenced today (Thursday 18 December) at Leeds Crown Court. He was found guilty of murdering Kurt Giwisser after assaulting him at Mr Giwisser’s home earlier this year in February 2023.

The jury convicted Hill following a trial that began in November. The brutal attack ended the life of Kurt, a well-loved neighbour in the community.

Detective Speaks Out on Tragic Loss