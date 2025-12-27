Inferno Lights Up the Sky – Smoke Seen Miles Around

Glasgow city centre was set ablaze tonight as a massive fire ripped through buildings near the famous House of Gods Hotel. Shocking videos flooded social media showing towering orange flames lighting up the night sky.

Flames Close to Iconic Hotel as Firefighters Race to Control Blaze

Locals report the fire is dangerously close to the House of Gods Hotel, with early signs suggesting the roof might be engulfed. The sight has sent shockwaves through the community.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sprang into action after a 999 call at 6.18pm. Eleven fire engines were dispatched to tackle the raging inferno, and crews are still battling the ongoing blaze.

City Centre Roads Shut as Emergency Services Swarm In

Glassford Street between Ingram Street and Trongate shut; traffic forced to divert.

Nearby Homeless Project Scotland soup kitchen evacuated and remains closed for safety.

Fire suspected to have started on Wilson Street, where emergency teams arrived swiftly.

A spokesperson confirmed: “We received a 999 call around 6.18pm. Eleven appliances are currently on scene. The incident remains ongoing.”

Community on High Alert as Flames Spread – No Injuries Confirmed

Residents and city workers urged to steer clear as firefighters and police work to secure the area. So far, no injuries have been reported.