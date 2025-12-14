Huge Cannabis Farm Found Hidden Under M1 Motorway

More than 240 cannabis plants have been found growing in a drainage culvert beneath the M1 near Watford, Northamptonshire. The secret stash was uncovered by National Highways workers during routine maintenance on Friday, November 28.

Secret Culvert Grow Operation Uncovered

The cannabis plants were hidden in a closed tunnel that carries water under the motorway. The entrance was cleverly boarded up to conceal the illegal crop. Police found a sophisticated growing setup inside, including extensive shelving to keep the plants above water and power cables providing lighting and equipment.

Police Praise Local Landowner for Crucial Help

Heavy rainfall and the remote location made dismantling the grow extremely challenging. The nearest road access was nearly a mile away. Fortunately, a local landowner lent vehicles and trailers to help the Daventry Neighbourhood Policing Team safely remove the plants.

“This must be one of the most unusual locations we have discovered a cannabis grow,” said Inspector Jonathan Davis-Lyons. “It just shows the lengths criminals will go to produce this high-value commodity.”

Sergeant Lewis Judd, leading the investigation, added: “Thanks to the generosity of a local landowner, we were able to shut down a difficult and dangerous cannabis factory.”

Police Seek Info After No Arrests

No arrests have been made so far. Officers are urging anyone with information about those responsible to come forward and help crack the case.