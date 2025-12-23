Huge LPG Tanker Blast Shakes A1 Motorway Near Caserta

An LPG tanker exploded in a fiery smash on the A1 motorway near the Teano service area in Italy’s Caserta province. The jumbo lorry collided from behind with another heavy vehicle just before 5 p.m., sparking a massive blaze and a powerful explosion.

Devastating Blast Wrecks Road and Rest Stop

The crash happened at kilometer 709, igniting the tanker during firefighting attempts and leaving deep craters in the motorway. The nearby service station took a battering too, suffering serious structural damage. Thankfully, firefighters from Teano, Caserta, Aversa, and Cassino doused the inferno before it could cause further chaos.

Quick Evacuation Saves Lives – No Serious Injuries

Staff and travellers at the service area were evacuated promptly, with all drivers walking away unscathed. Remarkably, no casualties or serious injuries were reported despite the spectacular blast.

Christmas Travel Nightmare as Key Route Shuts Down

The devastating explosion forced authorities to close the motorway stretch between Caianello and Capua both ways, cutting off a vital north-south artery just before the Christmas rush. While the northbound lane to Rome reopened late that evening, the southbound route to Naples stayed shut, leaving drivers facing heavy delays and major detours.