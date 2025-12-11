Huge police blitz launched in Stockbridge Village and Huyton

More than 250 officers have flooded Stockbridge Village and Huyton today in a major crackdown dubbed Operation Vanguard. Expect to see swarms of police and vehicles as the force unleashes a relentless assault on local criminals.
Crackdown targets all types of crime
The operation is a clear message: police are cracking down hard on drug dealers, violent offenders, thieves, and predators. A force spokesperson said, “We know most people in Knowsley are decent, working hard, and want peace. But their lives are ruined by criminals involved in drug supply, serious violence, retail crime, robbery, and organised crime.”
Massive raids and searches under way
- 16 warrants executed this morning
- Land and underwater searches ongoing
- Roadside checks by the Roads Policing Team
- Safeguarding vulnerable victims from ruthless exploiters
- Reassurance visits across the communities
- County Lines teams in action against drug gangs
- Patrols by local officers backed up by firearms, dog units, mounted police, and Matrix teams
- North West Regional Organised Crime Unit targeting serious offenders
Operation Vanguard hits all angles
This multi-layered police offensive is hunting suspects wanted for domestic abuse, serious violence, fraud, neighbourhood crime, and more. The force vows to keep Knowsley safe and hold criminals to account “day in, day out.”