‘Huge Sonic Boom’ Rattles Norfolk and Suffolk Skies

  • Updated: 14:38
  • , 13 January 2026
A massive sonic boom rocked Norfolk and Suffolk yesterday afternoon, leaving residents shaken and puzzled.

Explosion-Like Bangs Shake Buildings

At around 4:30pm, locals reported a deafening boom that sounded like a huge explosion. People described buildings shaking and nerves jangling across the region.

Simon Boston, who was at a petrol station in Necton near Swaffham, said: “The huge boom sounded exactly like a car crash.”

Others between Norwich and Ipswich heard the blast and quickly took to social media to share their shock.

What Caused the Sonic Boom?

Sonic booms happen when an aircraft breaks the sound barrier, travelling faster than about 660mph at high altitude. This creates shockwaves that cause the ground-shaking noises.

Jemima Miller, 22, from Norwich, recalled: “I was walking my dog when I heard jets overhead. It suddenly got so loud my music was drowned out, then two huge bangs shook the area. I even thought I was being shot at.”

Spencer Smith added that the boom was so powerful it rattled his front door.

MoD Rules Out RAF Typhoons

The Ministry of Defence confirmed no RAF Typhoons took off on Quick Reaction Alert missions in the area during the incident. The MoD said:

“There was no RAF Quick Reaction Alert today, which would have involved Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth or RAF Coningsby.”

The MoD is investigating but suspects the noise might have come from a US Air Force aircraft. However, they declined to comment further on foreign air activity.

Supersonic Flights on UK Soil Are Rare

Flights breaking the sound barrier over the UK are uncommon and only approved in exceptional defence circumstances. The mystery boom has locals looking up at the skies, wondering what really caused the shockwaves.

Serious Crash Shuts Winnersh Showcase Roundabout
CUT FREE Serious Crash Shuts Winnersh Showcase Roundabout
Police HOld Cells7 1
ARREST MADE Man Arrested After Domestic Assault Shakes Hove
Storm Goretti Tragedy: 'Gentle Giant' Killed by Falling Tree on Caravan
FIRST PICTURE Storm Goretti Tragedy: ‘Gentle Giant’ Killed by Falling Tree on Caravan
Premier League: Reliving the drama from Game week 21
Premier League: Reliving the drama from Game week 21
