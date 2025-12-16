Human Remains Confirmed as Missing Woman From Leicester

Leicestershire Police have confirmed that the human remains found last October belong to Malgorzata Wnuczek, who vanished in 2006.

27-Year-Old Polish Woman Missing Since 2006

Ms Wnuczek, aged 27 at the time, was living in Leicester when she disappeared in May 2006. The tragic discovery was made in scrubland off the Great Central Way, near Watkin Road.

Investigation Continues, Family Supported

The remains were sent for forensic tests to confirm identity. Police remain in close contact with Ms Wnuczek’s family, providing support and urging respect for their privacy as the investigation moves forward. Authorities are also liaising with Poland’s KWP Bydgoszcz.