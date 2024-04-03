UK News in Pictures

Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation

Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation

Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation

Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation

Authorities in Croydon have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of human remains in Rowdown Fields, New Addington.

Police were alerted to the scene on April 2, just after 9 a.m., following a report of the grim find. Upon examination, the remains were confirmed to be human, prompting a thorough investigation by Police.

photo 2024 04 03 12 22 22 3

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Command, provided insight into the ongoing investigation, stating, “We currently believe the remains belong to one victim.” Samples from the scene have been sent for urgent forensic analysis, with plans for a special post-mortem examination to be conducted later this week.

photo 2024 04 03 11 40 52

Further discoveries have been made in the area since the initial finding, with additional remains recovered. After consultation with a forensic anthropologist, we are certain that these are human,” DI Thorpe added.

photo 2024 04 03 10 28 34 1

As the investigation progresses, authorities have emphasized that the search is ongoing, with a continued police presence expected in the area. “Our search is not complete, and so local people will continue to see officers in the area,” DI Thorpe affirmed.

The revelation of human remains in Rowdown Fields has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting concerns and calls for justice. Law enforcement remains committed to unravelling the circumstances surrounding this tragic discovery and bringing those responsible to account.

