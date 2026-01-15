Watch Live

REMAINS FOUND Human Remains Found in Gurney Slade: Police Launch Murder Investigation

  • Updated: 17:03
  • , 15 January 2026
Murder Arrest After Wiltshire Man Vanishes in Somerset

Avon & Somerset Police have discovered human remains during their search related to the disappearance of 40-year-old Craig Hurcombe.

The remains were found in the Gurney Slade area late on Wednesday, 14 January, as specialist officers continue their operation.

Although formal identification is pending, Craig’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Investigation Escalates to Murder Inquiry

Following this grim discovery, police are now treating the case as a murder investigation. One man, in his forties, remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Craig was last seen around 6.20pm on Thursday, 1 January in Gurney Slade and was reported missing on Saturday, 10 January. The case was handed over to Avon & Somerset Police from Wiltshire Police on Monday, 12 January.

The suspect was arrested late on Monday evening and still remains in custody.

Police Appeal for Dashcam Footage and Witnesses

Detectives are urging anyone with dashcam footage from the following roads between 6pm on 1 January and 2am on 2 January to come forward:

  • Roemead Road
  • Roemead Lane
  • Simbriss Road
  • Pound Lane
  • Galley Batch Lane
  • Golf Links Lane

They also want footage from Roemead Road between 11pm on 30 December and 2am on 31 December. CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been conducted, and police want to speak to drivers spotted in these areas at the relevant times.

Specialist Teams Deployed in Intensive Search

Search efforts have involved specialist drones, search dogs, forensic experts, and digital investigators under the supervision of the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT).

Due to the case’s nature, Avon & Somerset’s Professional Standards Department has been notified.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference 5226010430, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.

