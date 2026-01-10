Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry

Merseyside Police have launched a full murder probe after human remains were uncovered in a St Helens flat late on Thursday, 8 January.

65-Year-Old Man Held Over Chilling Discovery

Officers arrived at Gerrards Court just after 11.30pm following a safety concern call. Inside the property, they found the grim remains.

A 65-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being grilled by detectives.

Police Scramble for Clues in Ongoing Investigation

Detectives are hitting the streets with house-to-house inquiries, scouring CCTV footage, and carrying out forensic tests to piece together what happened.

Detective Chief Inspector Tracy Allen said: “I know this information will be both shocking and distressing for people in the community to hear, and I want to reassure them we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to establish what has taken place. “Although an arrest was made just hours after the incident was reported, we are still in the very early stages of our enquiries. “As always the public’s help is vital and I would ask anyone who lives in the area and has any information about this incident or any CCTV or doorbell camera footage that could have captured anything suspicious to contact us as a matter of urgency. “I would also encourage anyone else who has any other information which they believe could assist with our investigation to get in touch as this could be vital to our enquiries.”

Seen Something? Police Urge Locals to Speak Up

If you have any information, CCTV, or doorbell footage that could crack this case, get in touch with Merseyside Police now.