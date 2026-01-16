Watch Live

MAJOR ENQUIRY Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield

  • Updated: 22:45
  • , 16 January 2026
Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield

Police are hunting for clues after human bones were discovered on waste land near Kiln Lane, Huddersfield. The grisly find was made on Wednesday afternoon, January 14, sparking a major investigation.

Major Enquiry Team Leads Investigation

West Yorkshire Police confirmed detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, alongside forensic experts, are meticulously combing the site. Authorities believe the bones have been at the spot for a significant time.

“From the recovered remains, it appears most, if not all, of a human skeleton is present,” said the police statement. “The gender of the individual will be confirmed through expert testing.”

Expert Analysis Underway

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle revealed the painstaking process ahead:

“We are carefully locating, examining on site, and recovering the skeleton. This will take time.” “Our team is working with anthropologists to understand how the body came to be there and to confirm the gender.” “Further tests will determine the age of the remains and potentially reveal more about the death.” “Our ultimate goal is to identify the person.” “We ask anyone with information to contact us on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police live chat, quoting log 1048 of January.”

