Puerto Rico Airspace Shuts Down

Puerto Rico’s skies went dark on January 3, as the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan hit pause on all flights. At least 150 departures and 140 arrivals have been canceled, with many other regional airports in Ceiba, Aguadilla, Ponce, Vieques, and Culebra also suspending flights.

Governor Jenniffer González called the shutdown a “national security measure,” assuring that local and federal agencies are coordinating behind the scenes. Flights are expected to remain suspended until 1 a.m. local time on January 4.

Caribbean Airlines Scramble to Adjust

JetBlue confirmed major disruptions across 15 Caribbean cities including Antigua, Aruba, Barbados, and multiple Puerto Rican airports. Travellers can rebook flights up to January 10 or claim refunds for cancellations.

American Airlines reported cancellations impacting 19 cities, including Anguilla, Martinique, Dominica, and Saint Kitts. They have waived change fees on affected tickets bought before January 2 and traveling between January 2-9.

More Flights Grounded at Other Airlines

Delta Air Lines began canceling Caribbean flights early on January 3 and is monitoring the situation closely.

began canceling Caribbean flights early on January 3 and is monitoring the situation closely. Southwest Airlines suspended flights in Aruba, Punta Cana, and San Juan, offering free rebooking or standby travel within 14 days.

suspended flights in Aruba, Punta Cana, and San Juan, offering free rebooking or standby travel within 14 days. Frontier Airlines canceled flights from five Caribbean cities including San Juan and Saint Martin, waiving change fees but applying fare differences and offering travel credits for cancellations.

canceled flights from five Caribbean cities including San Juan and Saint Martin, waiving change fees but applying fare differences and offering travel credits for cancellations. Spirit Airlines canceled flights from five key Caribbean locations, allowing rebookings through January 11.

US-Venezuela Fallout Hits Regional Travel

The dramatic US strikes and capture of Nicolás Maduro sent shockwaves through the Caribbean travel network. Travellers are urged to check with their airlines for updates and rebooking options amid the ongoing airspace restrictions.