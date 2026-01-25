Kent Police are urgently searching for Adam Browne, a 27-year-old who vanished without a trace in the Canterbury/Sturry area on Monday, 19 January 2026.

Who Is Adam Browne?

Age: 27

Height: About 5ft 9in

Hair: Short ginger/strawberry blonde

Complexion: Pale

Other details: Sometimes wears glasses

Officers Concerned for Adam’s Welfare

The police have expressed serious concern for Adam’s safety. They are urging anyone with vital information to dial 999 immediately. For other tips, ring 101 or contact Kent Police via their live chat on the official website.

Make sure to mention the reference number 25-0431 when you call.