Hunt on for Missing Teen Donna-Marie

Police are urgently searching for Donna-Marie, a 15-year-old girl who vanished from Burgess Hill, Sussex.

Last Seen in Sussex, May Be in Portsmouth

Donna-Marie was last spotted around 1:30 pm on Friday 19 December in Burgess Hill. Authorities believe she could now be in the Portsmouth area.

What Donna-Marie Looks Like

White female, approximately 5ft 4in tall

Slim build with shaved black hair

Was wearing a brown/beige coat, black cardigan, white top, black trousers, and black boots at the time of her disappearance

Have You Seen Donna-Marie? Contact Police Immediately

If you have any information on Donna-Marie’s whereabouts, call 999 and reference 44250571607.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary are leading the search to bring this teenager home safe.