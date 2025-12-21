Watch Live

SEARCH FOR DONNA Hunt on for Missing Teen Donna-Marie

  • Updated: 10:21
  • , 21 December 2025
Hunt on for Missing Teen Donna-Marie

Police are urgently searching for Donna-Marie, a 15-year-old girl who vanished from Burgess Hill, Sussex.

Last Seen in Sussex, May Be in Portsmouth

Donna-Marie was last spotted around 1:30 pm on Friday 19 December in Burgess Hill. Authorities believe she could now be in the Portsmouth area.

What Donna-Marie Looks Like

  • White female, approximately 5ft 4in tall
  • Slim build with shaved black hair
  • Was wearing a brown/beige coat, black cardigan, white top, black trousers, and black boots at the time of her disappearance

Have You Seen Donna-Marie? Contact Police Immediately

If you have any information on Donna-Marie’s whereabouts, call 999 and reference 44250571607.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary are leading the search to bring this teenager home safe.

